Azerbaijani defense minister hears reports in course of exercises

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov heard the reports of commanders of the types of troops, commanders of the Army Corps, and relevant officers about the progress of the exercises.

The reports were made on the terrain board, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Simultaneously, in accordance with the exercise plan, on the basis of the data obtained as a result of the terrain reconnaissance, the tasks and the organization of the interoperability between the troops were clarified on the terrain board.

The minister gave relevant instructions on the control of troops.

News.Az