Azerbaijani defense minister hears reports on large-scale drills and troops take starting positions (VIDEO))

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov heard reports of commanders of the types of troops, commanders of Army Corps and relevant officers on decision-making process.

The minister gave relevant instructions concerning the control of troops participating in the exercises, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

The forces and means involved in the exercises have taken positions on the terrain. Control points were deployed in the area of responsibility, missile and anti-aircraft artillery systems took reserve firing and starting positions.

News.Az