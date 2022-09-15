Azerbaijani defense minister holds phone talks with Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov informed his Turkish counterpart about the current operational situation at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, stressing that all provocations of the Armenian armed forces were resolutely suppressed.

Akar, in turn, underlined that the Turkish Armed Forces always provide moral support to the Azerbaijani Army.

During the phone conversation, the ministers held a broad exchange of views on the situation at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

News.Az