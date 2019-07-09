Azerbaijani defense minister inaugurates new infrastructure facility of Naval Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work is underway to improve the combat readiness, and the social and living conditions of military personnel of the Naval Forces.

On July 9, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry took part in the opening of a new infrastructure facility of one of the military units of the Naval Forces and got acquainted with the conditions created here.

The minister viewed the headquarters building, the seaman's barracks, the medical point, other service and administrative premises, as well as the facilities and equipment in the military unit.

It was reported that the conditions created here will serve for better and more efficiently carrying out by military personnel the tasks facing the military unit.

News.Az

