Azerbaijani defense minister inaugurates several military facilities

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership participated in the opening of several military facilities.

The defense minister first attended the opening of a warehouse for the storage of fuel and lubricants, as well as a technical repair and service center for vehicles, where he got acquainted with the conditions created here that meet modern requirements, the Defense Ministry told APA.

The minister gave relevant instructions.

Hasanov also took part in the opening of new mess hall in one of the military units.

The defense minister then had lunch with the military personnel.

