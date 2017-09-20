Azerbaijani defense minister inspects formations, units intended for mobilization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has checked the level of readiness of the mobilization resources of formations and units intended t

Minister Hasanov heard reports of commanders of various levels on the complementation, combat coordination, staff structure, and combat capabilities of troops participating in large-scale exercises.



Considering the possible war period, depots of military units storing pieces of military equipment, artillery, as well as reserve ammunition, shells, etc. intended for use during military mobilization were inspected.



The minister checked the combat readiness of reserve military equipment pieces, checked the receipt and complementation of reserve military personnel and military equipment pieces, and heard reports of military officials of varying ranks.



The defense minister highly appreciated the personnel’s preparation, organization and management skills, the technical condition of military equipment pieces and arms and ammunition which are intended for mobilization and are short-term storage.

News.Az

