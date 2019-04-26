Azerbaijani defense minister inspects under-construction military facilities on frontline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Upon the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, intensive construction and repair work is continued in military units to improve the service and social conditions of the military personnel.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership visited several military facilities under construction in the frontline zone, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The minister was informed that along with headquarters, soldiers’ barracks, mess halls, depots for the storage of military equipment and other administrative buildings and constructions that have water, gas, heating and other communication systems, the relevant service facilities and public catering facilities, including boiler, laundry and bath complex, medical points and other infrastructure facilities will also be operated to provide a full-featured military service and combat activity of servicemen in about ten military camps to be commissioned before the end of this year.

Minister Hasanov then checked the progress of construction work in the artillery military unit, the military hospital and other military facilities, gave relevant instructions and recommendations in connection with the carrying out of high-quality construction work.

