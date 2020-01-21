Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday left for Tbilisi on an official visit at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, the Defense Ministry reported.

During the visit, Minister Hasanov will hold meetings with the military and political leadership of Georgia, during which prospects for military cooperation, as well as international and regional security issues will be discussed.

News.Az

News.Az