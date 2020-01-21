Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday left for Tbilisi on an official visit at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, the Defense Ministry reported.

During the visit, Minister Hasanov will hold meetings with the military and political leadership of Georgia, during which prospects for military cooperation, as well as international and regional security issues will be discussed.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      