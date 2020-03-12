Azerbaijani defense minister meets German envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with the German ambassador, Wolfgang Manig, the Defense Ministry reported.

Minister Hasanov congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of his diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the minister noted that Armenia still continues its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan. Hasanov said despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Yerevan deliberately delays the negotiation process. The minister expressed gratitude to the ambassador for German’s support and respect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

He noted that Azerbaijan-Germany relations in various fields are built on a solid foundation, Minister Hasanov also spoke about the prospects for the development of cooperation both in the bilateral format and within the framework of NATO programs, in particular in the field of military education.

The ambassador, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries and emphasized that Germany will make every effort to expand relations with Azerbaijan, as well as will contribute to the development of cooperation in the military sphere.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the representation of officers of the Azerbaijan Army at the headquarters of the German Armed Forces in order to exchange experience, the participation of representatives of the Azerbaijan Army as an observer in military exercises involving German servicemen, the organization of mutual visits of military experts, the joint security of regional energy projects and other issues of mutual interest.

It was noted that the implementation of new projects in the field of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany will be continued this year.

News.Az

