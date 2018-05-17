Azerbaijani defense minister meets heads of Turkish, Georgian military educational institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Commander of the Turkish Military Academy, Brigadier General Ismail Guzeller and Rector of Georgia’s National Defense Academy, Colonel Zaza Japaridze in Baku on May 17.

Chief of the Azerbaijan High Military School, Major General Fuzuli Salahov also attended the meeting, the Defense Ministry told APA.

Minister Hasanov underlined the importance of discussions held during the trilateral meeting of the heads of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian military education institutions in Baku. He stressed the need to hold such events on a periodic basis.

Colonel General Hasanov assessed the meeting of the heads of military education institutions as a continuation of the meetings of the defense ministers of the three countries held to date. The defense minister expressed confidence that this cooperation will make an important contribution to ensuring peace and security in the region.

The sides also discussed issues of mutual training of cadets in military schools of the three countries, joint exercises, sports and knowledge competitions and a number of other topics.

