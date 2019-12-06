Azerbaijani defense minister meets incoming Qatari ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed ambassador of Qatar to the country, Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Henzab, the Defense Ministry reported Friday.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Minister Hasanov wished him success in his activities aimed at expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The minister highlighted the efforts being made by the two countries’ leaders towards boosting bilateral ties and praised the successful development of relations in military sphere.

The parties, noting the great potential for cooperation in the military field, expressed interest in developing this cooperation. The importance of mutual visits of servicemen, as well as the holding of Azerbaijani-Turkish-Qatari joint military exercises in terms of the development of military relations, was noted.

The diplomat, in turn, expressed his satisfaction with the beginning of his diplomatic mission in friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan, pledging every effort to further develop bilateral ties, in particular, cooperation in military sphere.

The ambassador stressed that Qatar recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and always supports Azerbaijan’s just cause in international organizations and events.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects of military cooperation, regional security, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.

