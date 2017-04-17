Azerbaijani defense minister meets Iran’s parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Monday met with Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (parliament) of Iran Ali Larijani a

During the meeting the defense minister hailed the great contribution of numerous meetings and mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents and officials to the expansion of bilateral ties, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

Touching upon security issues in the region, Hasanov informed the Iranian parliament speaker about the ongoing negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular about the incidents that have occurred recently on the line of contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

Ali Larijani, in turn, reiterated Iran’s support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, stressing that Tehran supports a peaceful solution to the conflict within the norms and principles of international law.

The sides also discussed prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in the military and military-technical sphere, and a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az



