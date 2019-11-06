Azerbaijani defense minister meets Lithuanian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the newly appointed ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas.

The defense minister congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding cooperation between the two countries, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Minister Hasanov stressed the continuation of the aggression policy of Armenia. He noted that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peaceful negotiations are deliberately delayed by official Yerevan.

During the meeting, the parties held an exchange of views on military cooperation and highlighted the need to implement agreements reached in the field of military education, including continuing courses organized for military personnel and increasing the number of students attending these courses.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction with the beginning of diplomatic activity in our country and stressed that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijan- Lithuania relations, in particular, cooperation in the military field.

Navikas, in turn, stressing that Lithuania recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and treats it with respect, noted that his country is a supporter of a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding that this is also important in terms of the development and security of the South Caucasus.

The parties discussed aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

