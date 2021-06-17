Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets member of Latvian delegation to NATO PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 17, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Raimonds Bergmanis, a member of the Latvian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

During the meeting, the Minister of Defense noted that the Azerbaijani-Latvian military cooperation has been successfully implementing both within the framework of NATO’s various programs and on a bilateral basis.

In his turn, R. Bergmanis, stressing that relations between the two countries are based on friendly ties, emphasized that Latvia is an important partner of Azerbaijan in European security organizations, especially within NATO.

