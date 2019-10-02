Azerbaijani defense minister meets Mexican envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with Rodrigo Labardini, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan.

Noting the constant development of relations in various areas between the two countries, Minister Hasanov said that relevant work is currently being done to create a legal framework for bilateral military cooperation, the Defense Ministry reported.

In turn, the ambassador noted the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico in the political, economic, cultural and other fields over the period of his activity.

Noting that his country is a supporter of a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the diplomat stressed the importance of observing the norms and principles of international law to ensure stability in the region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of military relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico, held an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

