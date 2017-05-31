Azerbaijani defense minister meets NATO representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Erhan Uzun is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the NATO 2nd level evaluation exercise of Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ infantry battalion.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command (Izmir/Turkey) Major General Erhan Uzun on May 31, the press service for the Defense Ministry reports.



Erhan Uzun is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the NATO 2nd level evaluation exercise of Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ infantry battalion within the framework of Operational Capabilities Concept program.



The sides discussed Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, Azerbaijan's contribution to international peacekeeping operations, security issues, military-political processes in the region and other topics.



Major General Erhan Uzun stressed that he highly appreciates coordination efforts of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces with NATO and partner nations, as well as Azerbaijan’s contribution to restoration of international peace and security.

News.Az

