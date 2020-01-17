Azerbaijani defense minister meets OSCE chairperson’s personal representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Defe

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation on the contact line of troops, the monitoring results, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

News.Az