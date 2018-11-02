Azerbaijani defense minister meets OSCE MG co-chairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides discussed settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasnaov on Friday met with Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzhej Kasprzyk, the Ministry of Defense informed.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the latest situation on the contact line of troops.

News.Az

News.Az