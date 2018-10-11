Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Defense Ministry reports on Oct. 11.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation at the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the results of the monitoring and the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

