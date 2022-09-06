Azerbaijani defense minister meets with CEO of Israeli Rafael company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with CEO of the Israeli Rafael company Yoav Har-Even on the sidelines of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2022" held at Baku Expo Center.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the importance of strengthening military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and the contribution of the states to regional security, as well as emphasized the significance of conducting such meetings and mutual visits in strengthening Azerbaijani-Israeli military relations.

News.Az