Azerbaijani defense minister meets with CTO of Turkiye’s Baykar

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guest, Minister Hasanov stressed that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is based on fraternal and friendly relations and is successfully developing and strengthening. Hasanov emphasized the significant role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of ties between the countries and stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The importance of holding the Teknofest Azerbaijan in Baku this year was emphasized at the meeting.

A detailed exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye was held.

