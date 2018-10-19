Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Czechoslovak Group leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zakir Hasanov is paying a visit to the Czech Republic

As part of his visit to the Czech Republic, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has meet with the leadership of Czechoslovak Group, a large industrial company based in this country, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 19.

During the meeting, the sides held a wide exchange of views on issues of mutual interest and considered the prospects for future cooperation with the company. Briefings on the activities of the enterprises that are part of the holding, and their products were also presented at the meeting.

News.Az

