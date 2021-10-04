Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Georgian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Georgia to participate in a trilateral meeting to be held with his Georgian and Turkish counterparts, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

First, they visited the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi and laid a wreath honoring his memory.

Minister Hasanov then had a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres, and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az