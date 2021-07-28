Azerbaijani defense minister meets with governor of Oklahoma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with a delegation led by the Governor of the US state of Oklahoma, John Kevin Stitt, and represented by the commander of the US Oklahoma Army National Guard, Major General Michael Thompson, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, the minister touched upon the latest situation in the liberated territories, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, and informed them in detail about today's incident, as well as stressed that the Armenian military-political leadership bears responsibility for raising the tension.

Hasanov, expressing satisfaction with the positive results achieved between the two countries in various areas of cooperation and the current state of mutual ties between the US Oklahoma Army National Guard and the Azerbaijan Army, brought to the attention the importance of the development of these relations.

The governor expressed gratitude for the contribution of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen to the Resolute Support non-combat mission in Afghanistan and stressed his commitment to expanding the current military cooperation.

Noting that last year's victory is an indicator of the high readiness of the Azerbaijan Army, the commander of the US Oklahoma Army National Guard, Major General M.Thompson expressed his condolences to the families of Shehids.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the joint activities held within the framework of the Partnership Program between the Azerbaijan Army and the US Oklahoma Army National Guard.

News.Az