Azerbaijani defense minister meets with head of Turkish contingent

On September 9, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received Major General Abdullah Katirci, whose term of office has expired in the Turkish contingent of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, including military cooperation, are based on brotherhood and friendship.

Minister Hasanov wished Major General A. Katirci success in his future activities.

It should be noted that the Turkish contingent of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center will be headed by Major General Fatih Akpinar.

