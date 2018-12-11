Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Iranian Border Guard commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 11, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Major General Qasem Rezaee, commander of the Border Guard of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Defense Ministry reported.

Hasanov briefed the Iranian delegation on the military-political situation in the region, stressing that the unresolved Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict still poses a threat to regional stability.

Noting that religious, bilateral historical and cultural ties are based on good, friendly traditions, the Iranian general stressed that, like in other areas, there is also great potential for cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere. He stated that Iran supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and its just position in connection with the settlement of the conflict.

During the meeting, the parties held a comprehensive exchange of views on the prospects for military cooperation between the armies of Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

