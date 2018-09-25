Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Iranian delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides discussed numerous issues of mutual interest

Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by Reza Muzefferinia, Deputy Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Industry and Research on the sidelines of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2018" in Baku on Sept. 25.

During the meeting, the sides held an extensive exchange of views on the aspects of regional security, prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-medical and military-educational spheres, organization of mutual visits of expert groups, and other issues of common interest, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

News.Az

News.Az