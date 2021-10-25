Azerbaijani defense minister meets with NATO representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Director of the Cooperative Security Division of the International Military Staff Major General Francesco Diella, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guest, Minister Hasanov briefed them on the work done by the Azerbaijan Army in the liberated territories after the victory of the Azerbaijan Army under the command of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the current situation on the state border.

In turn, Major General F. Diella expressed satisfaction with the current state of NATO's cooperation with Azerbaijan, the positive results achieved in the field of cooperation, and stressed the importance of further developing relations.

News.Az