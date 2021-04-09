Azerbaijani defense minister meets with outgoing Turkish envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday met with Turkish Ambassador to Baku Erkan Ozoral upon completion of his diplomatic tenure in the country.

The sides emphasized that Azerbaijan-Turkey military cooperation, built on friendly and fraternal ties, is developing and is beneficial for both countries.

By recalling his previous meetings with the ambassador, Minister Hasanov thanked him for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future activities.

After expressing his gratitude for the meeting, the ambassador noted that he is leaving Baku with good memories and will always be a sincere friend of the Azerbaijani state and people.

News.Az