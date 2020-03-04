Azerbaijani defense minister meets with servicemen on frontline

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the large-scale command-staff exercise, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry's leadership visited the foremost units of one of the military units in the frontline zone, which marks the anniversary of its establishment.

The minister, after checking the level of combat readiness of the units, observed the foremost positions of the armed forces of Armenia and gave relevant instructions, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.



In the end, servicemen being on combat duty in the front line were presented valuable gifts and a conversation was held with them at the tea table.

