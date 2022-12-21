Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

The ministers discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in military, military-technical and other areas, underlining the importance of further expanding the activities being carried out in this direction, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Hasanov and Akar stated that friendly relations of the Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders positively affect cooperation in the military and other areas.

The defense chiefs expressed confidence in the further successful expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye based on mutual trust and support.

News.Az