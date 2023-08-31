Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Ankara, held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye hosted a solemn welcoming ceremony, the ministers passed along the guard of honor, and both countries' national anthems were performed. In accordance with the protocol, the “Book of Honor” was signed.

At the meeting, attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, it was especially emphasized that the friendly relations of the heads of both fraternal states positively impact military cooperation.

It was noted that cooperation based on mutual trust, and support will continue to develop successfully and strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendship and fraternal relations.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, and emphasized the importance of further expanding the work carried out in this direction.

News.Az