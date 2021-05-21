Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Belarusian counterpart
- 21 May 2021 11:05
- 04 Oct 2025 15:36
- 161330
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-defense-minister-offers-condolences-to-belarusian-counterpart Copied
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to Defense Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.
The letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Yak-130 crew in the Baranovichi city.
On behalf of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and on my own, I want to express my deep condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of the deceased crew members.
We grieve over the tragedy together with you”.