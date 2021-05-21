Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Belarusian counterpart

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to Defense Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

The letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Yak-130 crew in the Baranovichi city.

On behalf of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and on my own, I want to express my deep condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of the deceased crew members.

We grieve over the tragedy together with you”.


