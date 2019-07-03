Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov offered condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu over the deadly fire on a research submarine of the Russian Navy, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the tragic death of 14 submariners at a deep-sea research vehicle of the Russian Navy. On behalf of the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims,” Minister Hasanov said in his letter of condolences.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that a fire broke out aboard a deep-sea underwater research vehicle, designated for studying the seafloor and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy. The accident, which claimed the lives of 14 crew members, occurred when the submersible was conducting bathymetric measurements in Russian territorial waters.

