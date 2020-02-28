Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday sent a letter of condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of

"I am deeply saddened by the news about the death and injury of dozens of Turkish soldiers in Idlib, Syria,” the minister said. “May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace! I offer my deep condolences to the families and relatives of the dead, share their sorrow and grief. I wish the wounded the soonest possible recovery.”

Minister Hasanov expressed confidence that the ongoing counter-terrorism operation by the Turksih Armed Forces will be successful.

News.Az

