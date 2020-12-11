Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler over the death and injury of servicemen of the Gendarmerie General Command of fraternal Turkey as a result of the treacherous terrorist act in the Ras al-Ayn city of Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The letter says: "I am deeply shocked by the news about the death and injury of servicemen of the Gendarmerie General Command of the fraternal Republic of Turkey as a result of the treacherous terrorist act in the Ras al-Ayn city of Syria.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Your grief is our grief too.

May Allah rest the souls of the Shehids in peace".

News.Az