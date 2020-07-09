Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday sent a letter of condolence to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry informed.

“I am deeply shocked by the news about the death and injury of Turkish military servicemen as a result of the explosion that occurred during the disposal of pyrotechnics in the province of Sakarya,” the Azerbaijani minister said in his letter.

“I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the lost, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Your grief is our grief too,” Minister Hasanov added.

News.Az