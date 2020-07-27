Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yasar Guler over the death and injury of military servicemen as a result of a bus overturn.

The letters say: "I am deeply shocked by the news about the death and injury of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey as a bus carrying soldiers overturned in Mut district of the country’s Mersin province.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the lost, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded. Your grief is our grief too.”

Four Turkish soldiers and two drivers transporting them in turns died on Monday after their bus rolled over in the southern province of Mersin.

News.Az