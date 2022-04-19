Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov sent letters of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The letters say: "I am deeply saddened by the news of a serviceman of the glorious Turkish army becoming Shehid in the area where the Armed Forces of fraternal Türkiye were conducting the Claw-Lock Operation.

Your grief is our grief too.

We are always close to the Armed Forces of fraternal Türkiye and we support them with all our strength in the fight against terrorism.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the soul of the serviceman, who became Shehid, share the sorrow and grief of his relatives, and express my deep condolences to his family.

May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace".

News.Az