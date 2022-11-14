Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov sent a letter of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths and injuries of people as a result of the treacherous explosion in the center of Istanbul.

Your grief is our grief too.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of those, who died as a result of this tragedy, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace.”

