Azerbaijani defense minister receives Iranian ambassador

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday received Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh.

Stressing the importance of presidential meetings in the development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations, Minister Hasanov noted that military cooperation between the two countries is developing successfully, the Defense Ministry reported.

He said that the joint participation of military seamen of Azerbaijan and Iran in the contest “Sea Cup-2019”, which will be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Azerbaijan’s territorial waters is a contribution to ensuring the security of the Caspian Sea.

The Iranian diplomat, in turn, noted that the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military field is an important issue in ensuring regional security.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the military field and organizing mutual visits of military representatives of the two countries.

The meeting discussed the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, the prospects for the development of relations in the military-technical, military-educational spheres and in the field of military medicine, as well as regional issues.

