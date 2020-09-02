Azerbaijani defense minister to leave for Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Sept. 3, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for Moscow to attend a meeting of the defense ministers of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO), which is due to take place on Sept. 4, the Defense Ministry reports.

The Azerbaijani defense minister’s visit to Moscow will last until Sept. 6.

News.Az