Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will visit Brussels on Wednesday to attend a meeting to be held at NATO headquarters at the level of defense Ministers of the nations contributing to the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistanm the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The meeting to be held on Thursday will feature discussions on the security and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements and a number of other topics of mutual interest. News.Az

News.Az