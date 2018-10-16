Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Czech Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Czech defense minister

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to the Czech Republic on October 17-20.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the defense minister of the Czech Republic, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on October 16.

As part of the visit, Zakir Hasanov will hold meetings with his Czech counterpart and heads of other state bodies, as well as views the Czech-made defense industry products.

During the meetings, a broad exchange of views will be held on the prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, and on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az