Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Russia

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will take part in the closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2019 at the Alabino military range near Moscow on August 17, the Defense Ministry reported.

The defense minister will also watch the run of the Azerbaijani tank crews who have achieved high results and reached the final of the “Tank Biathlon” contest.

During the final competitions, the Azerbaijani team will compete with the teams from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in the first division.

News.Az

