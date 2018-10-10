Azerbaijani defense minister to visit Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zakir Hasanov will attend a meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will leave for Tashkent, Uzbekistan on October 11 to take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers scheduled for October 12, reports the Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the defense ministers of the CIS countries will discuss military cooperation and other issues.

News.Az

