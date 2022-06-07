Azerbaijani defense minister to watch Efes-2022 int’l drills
- 07 Jun 2022 05:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174087
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-defense-minister-to-watch-efes-2022-intl-drills Copied
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying a working visit to Turkiye at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to watch the Efes-2022 international exercises, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
During the visit, Minister Hasanov will also attend an exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Turkiye.