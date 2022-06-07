Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani defense minister to watch Efes-2022 int’l drills

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying a working visit to Turkiye at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar to watch the Efes-2022 international exercises, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, Minister Hasanov will also attend an exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defense Industry of Turkiye.


