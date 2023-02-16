Azerbaijani defense minister views construction work in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, measures on creation a military infrastructure and increasing the combat readiness of the units continue, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry got acquainted with the work carried out at several military facilities being under construction in the liberated areas.

It was reported that for organizing the service-combat activities of military personnel at a high level, a headquarters building, barrack, service rooms, bath and laundry complex, medical point and other infrastructure facilities, as well as a residential building for military personnel and their family members, are being built. It was noted that all facilities are planned to be equipped with modern equipment.

Having checked the progress of construction and building work, Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions on high quality and timely completion of construction.

News.Az