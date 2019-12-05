Azerbaijani defense minister views military units under construction (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the aim of fulfilling the instructions of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership visited several military facilities under construction in the frontline zone.

Minister Hasanov was informed that the military camps will be provided with water, gas, heating and other communication systems, the military facilities will be equipped with the latest devices, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

It was reported that headquarters buildings, service apartments for military personnel, soldiers' barracks, mess halls, depots for the storage of military equipment, and other administrative buildings and facilities will be built in these military camps. At the same time, it also provides for the construction of premises for the organization of a military police service, relevant service facilities, and public catering facilities, including bath-laundry and a boiler complex, medical points and other infrastructure facilities.

After checking the progress of construction work carried out in the military facilities, the defense minister gave relevant instructions related to the high-quality construction work and its timely completion.

