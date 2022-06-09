Azerbaijani defense minister visits defense industry exhibition in Turkiye (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Turkiye to watch the "Efes-2022" multinational exercises, attended an exhibition organized by the Turkish Defense Industry Ministry, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

During the exhibition, Minister Hasanov met with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza.

At the sincere meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and discussed further prospects.

Then the guests got acquainted with the samples of modern military weapons and equipment exhibited here.

